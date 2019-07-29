Pembroke veteran loses home to fire

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) -One man is now homeless after his house caught fire Sunday night in Pembroke.
The fire started just after 10 p.m. Firefighters worked well into the morning to put it out, but it is considered a total loss.
Though his house may be a total loss, through the rubble and debris, family members say they are thankful to not only be alive, but to have salvaged the most important things such as family pictures and other memorabilia.
"I'm still feeling it right at the moment,” said Bobbie Simmons. “It's painful."
As military veteran and musician Bobbie Simmons and his family pick up the pieces of what’s left of his home that caught fire, he says the most important things remain, such as pictures and other family keepsakes.
“I was watching the football game and I fell asleep because I had just cooked dinner and somebody knocked on the door, and my grandson was in the other room,” Simmons said. “When I woke up, smoke was in the house, so that’s when I finally realized that I got a fire.”
Simmons says he’s been living in the house he fixed up by hand for over 20 years. As he and his family rummage through ashes and debris, they couldn’t help but to go down memory lane.
He says through it all, there will be many things he misses about his house, but his faith is what's keeping him going.
“We have to leave it up to God, and it might be a better thing for me somewhere and pray and go with it, roll with the punches.”
A friend of the family says she’s known Simmons for years. He plays the organ at their church, so they couldn’t resist stepping in to help.
"It makes me feel real sad, but I do know that the love and the heart of the people are going to bring him back to where he once was and our church from Holy Divine Trinity Temple, Pastor Joann Rowls, we are going to give him a donation to try and help him get back on his feet," said Doris McCollum.
Though he lost a lot, Simmons was still able to smile through it all.
“Through all of this, what are you most thankful for?' we asked him.
"For being here, being alive, and nobody got hurt in my family.”
