Police investigate deadly shooting at the Carlyle in Godley Station

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -Police are continuing to investigate after a man died during a shooting at a Pooler apartment complex on Friday.
WTOC received a copy of the police report on Monday. According to that report, three people were working to resuscitate the victim when police arrived on scene.
The officer noted the victim, identified as 20-year old Ralph Reynolds, still had a pulse. EMS was called in to take Reynolds to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Pooler Police detectives then turned their attention to canvassing The Carlyle's parking lot for potential witnesses, trying to get an idea of who pulled the trigger and why.
Police say the suspect drove away in a white four-door Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of CJE9555. A description of the suspect has not been released.
Witnesses say that they heard up to eight shots after an argument in the parking lot on Friday.
“I think people were so shocked that this just happened that a lot of people were just kind of standing 20, 30 feet back, kind of in shock,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. “Nobody was taking out their phones to record what was going on. I think everyone was just like ‘what just happened? How did this happen?"
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.