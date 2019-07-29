Richmond Hill Community Day preps kids, parents for new school year

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Bryan County families got the chance to get backpacks full of school supplies for their children on Saturday at the Waterfront Church in Richmond Hill.
They were also able to have some fun on inflatables, games, and other family activities. The event is put on by different sponsors, including Family Promise, an agency that helps struggling families and work to keep them together. Now, they need a little extra help too.
"We need donations,” said Chris Hasson, the Chairman of the Board for Family Promise. “We are not funded at all by the government. We are completely funded by donations and grants. If our community doesn't step up and help us, we aren't able to help them. And we currently have 29 families on the waiting list that we aren't able to serve."
Around 150 kids were given backpacks at last year’s event.
