Richmond Hill High School holds classroom decorating contest

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers at Richmond Hill High School got creative Monday with a classroom decorating contest.
The judging just happened to take place during students’ open house.
9th grade teacher Jackie Baker says her creativity came from embracing alternative seating among students.
Baker has been teaching math for nearly 12 years. She has been at Richmond Hill for one year. When you walk into her classroom, not only does the smell of a calming aroma greet you at the door, but the subtle music she has playing makes for a great learning environment.
Baker says when she found out about the contest, she immediately started coming up with ideas to make her classroom unique. $1,000 in prizes are up for grabs!
She says with the help of Facebook market, she was able to find dining room tables, love seats, couches, and much more to decorate her classroom. She says as a new department chair, this is always something she wanted to do.
“It’s all about the students. You can put a competition out there and it’s really just about the students and what can we do for the students to make it more beneficial in a more home environment for them to learn, I think it’s less threatening than a whole bunch of student desks and rows, so I’m excited to see how it works out and what their reactions will be," Baker said.
Baker says if she wins, she will most likely give her prize to other teachers
