Savannah African art museum opens to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Students of art and history have a new opportunity to visit a local museum featuring international artifacts.
The Savannah African Art Museum opened its doors earlier this year at the corner of Abercorn and 37th Street.
The museum houses more than 1,000 pieces from west and central Africa, representing 28 countries and over 150 cultures. The collection is drawn from the global travels of Savannah's Don Kole who has opened the museum free to the public.
Representatives explained the value of having it here in the community on Monday at the Savannah Rotary Club.
“To have a museum in Savannah Georgia where you have access to African Culture through the artifacts we offer is priceless,” said Barbara Essig, with the museum.
The museum’s hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.