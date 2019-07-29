Savannah NAACP holds meeting to discuss future of Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah branch of the NAACP held a mass meeting on Sunday afternoon with the chairman of the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia. Everyone was there to discuss the future of Savannah State University.
Among the topics is the search for a new President for the University after Cheryl Dossier retired. The university has had issues with student retention, budgets, crime, and more. The Board of Regents governs 26 universities in the University System of Georgia. 12 of those, including Savannah State, are having problems with keeping students.
"We are particularly concerned with the declining enrollment of Savannah State, as well as all the historical black colleges and we're looking for answers to make sure that our enrollment not only increase, but there's a better vision," said Georgia State Senator Lester Jackson.
Well we think we can better serve the HBCU's and the state of Georgia by holding our entire public university system together," said Don Waters, chairman of the Board of Regents.
Kimberly Ballard Washington became the interim president for Savannah State earlier this month. Waters hopes some positive changes will come from this interim period.
