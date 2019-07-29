Savannah PD: 12 businesses fail alcohol beverage compliance checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say an operation regarding underage alcohol sales by the department’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit resulted in 12 out of 23 businesses failing.
Police say during the operation, which ran from July 24-26, underage subjects visited 23 businesses, ranging from restaurants to convenience stores, to determine if they comply with Georgia law regarding alcohol sales.
The managers or licensees of the 12 failing establishments were notified of the alcohol sold, that the buyer was underage, if the buyer was checked for identification, how the alcohol was served or sold, and what actions would be taken by law enforcement. The Georgia Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Division will follow up with the businesses on fines they’ll face.
The ABC Unit plans to remain vigilant in its efforts to curb underage sales. Police say they continue to conduct operations regarding underage sales and overconsumption. They are urging businesses to train their staff on the law and the implications of failure to comply.
The 11 businesses that passed will receive letters or congratulations from the Savannah PD.
According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500. The second offense - if within 12 months of the first - results in a $750 fine. The third offense - if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine. Any further offenses, if with 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.