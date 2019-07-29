Savannah PD: 12 businesses fail alcohol beverage compliance checks

According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500. The second offense - if within 12 months of the first - results in a $750 fine. The third offense - if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine. Any further offenses, if with 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.