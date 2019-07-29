SCCPSS cafeteria employees return to school, prepare for new year with new prices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will head back to class next Monday, Aug. 5.
But this Monday, those who work in the school cafeterias are returning to work.
The school nutrition director says her team is excited for the new school year. She's already received several calls from her employees who say they're ready to go.
Monday, 346 school nutrition employees will report to work to begin preparing for the upcoming school year.
Each school day, this team serves over 30,000 meals, and the nutrition director says a lot of preparation goes into serving that many meals. The employees will be updated on the district's policies on Monday.
One of those new policies is an increase in pricing. In May, the school board voted to raise the cost of school lunch to $3.
Earlier this year, the school nutrition director approached the school board asking them to increase the cost of school lunch in order to keep the nutrition program from struggling. The price increase will generate more than a million dollars in additional revenue for the program.
The director says thanks to the price increase, students will see more fresh vegetables and fruits on their plates. The director says the federal government is moving away from canned fruit due to the sugar and syrup and adding more fresh produce in order promote a healthy diet.
Throughout this week, cafeteria staff will also discuss staffing, learning how to prepare new menu items, and take a few lessons on school nutrition.
The nutrition director says these cafeteria workers form special bonds with the students and they want to make sure students are learning, even as they're going through the lunch line.
"Our service is students. It's all about what the students want, and we try to incorporate some of their ideas, within standards. It's a great educational tool for them. Once they present an item to us, we tell them about the calorie intake, how much sugar is in it, and we teach them how to calculate that,” SCCPSS Nutrition Director Onetha Bonaparte said.
Last year, the school nutrition staff conducted surveys to find out what students want to eat while they’re at school. Students can look forward to new menu items this year, like a chili cheese dog.
