School district still searching for Hilton Head Island High School principal

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - School starts in Beaufort County in just three weeks, and Hilton Head Island High School will be starting without a principal.
The school district has spent nearly $20,000 on its search to find a principal for the school. The district says assistant principals will have to suffice.
After the successful hire of Beaufort County’s new superintendent, Dr. Rodriguez, the district felt comfortable in hiring the same ad agency to run a similar national campaign to find the new principal for the high school. Now, after spending $15,000 on hiring the agency, and around $3,400 on actual advertising, the district has still come up short on filling the position.
The communications director for the Beaufort County School District says they followed the usual protocol in hiring. They advertised it within the district, and after failing to yield results, they launched a national campaign.
“The position they are hiring for has been vacant since May of this year, when former principal Amanda O’Nan resigned,” Jim Foster said.
The school district put O’Nan on administrative leave on March 20 for unprofessional conduct. It was related to a relationship with a Beaufort County sheriff deputy that included sexual activity at the school in 2016.
Even though the school year starts in three weeks, the district is not planning on spending any more money on advertising. Foster says as soon as they find a quality candidate for the position, they will let WTOC know. The district hopes someone is in the office on the first day of school.
