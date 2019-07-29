Shooting investigation underway at Paulsen, Vine streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in the 1500 block of Vine Street near Paulsen Street can expect an increased law enforcement presence as Savannah Police investigate a shooting.
The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Two people have been taken to a hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.
Officers have the area taped off and EMS are on scene.
Detectives are investigating, but have no suspect description. If you know anything, you’re encouraged to call the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124.
Everything between Paulsen and Vine streets is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Avoid the area.
