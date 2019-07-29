Tormenta FC 2 falls in semi-final match

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC 2 hosted Reading United AC at Erk Russell Park in Statesboro for the USL League Two semi-final match.
After scoring two early goals in the first 14 minutes, Tormenta was unable to find the net again.
Reading went on to score twice in regulation, tying it in the 80th minute of play.
Tormenta 2’s backup goalkeeper was forced to show his versatility in the 108th minute, subbing on for an injured defender, Curtis Thorn.
In the 120th, Reading United’s Felipe Hideki won a penalty in Tormenta’s box which proved to be the deciding factor in tonight’s match. Hideki scored the night’s game-winner.
Reading United won by a final score of 3-2 in 130 minutes, ending Tormenta 2′s post-season run.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.