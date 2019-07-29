Wonderful weather before school starts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re thinking like me, you might be wondering how long our unseasonably cool mornings will last as well the low humidity. Wednesday into Thursday the 'ole dewpoint will begin to climb and the afternoon heat index may “feel like” 96-100. So, let’s focus on the temperatures at hand. Our hottest temperature as of 3 p.m. is 92° in Sylvania and it feels like 92°.
Daybreak temps Tuesday and Wednesday will be 65° inland 72° for the islands. Afternoon highs low 90s away from the beaches. A sea breeze shower storm can’t be ruled out but it’s not a big risk.
Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase across the area heading into the weekend as a weak cold front approaches from the west. Greater chances of rain could occur Saturday into Monday as deep moisture associated with the tropics moves norther across the southeast Atlantic states.
And as I just mentioned, the tropical moisture will stem from whatever becomes of Invest 95-L. It’s an area of persistent storminess southeast of Puerto Rico. In the next five days at it interacts with land, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of development as it may emerge east of Freeport in the Bahamas.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.