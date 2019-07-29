Wonderful weather before school starts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re thinking like me, you might be wondering how long our unseasonably cool mornings will last as well the low humidity. Wednesday into Thursday the 'ole dewpoint will begin to climb and the afternoon heat index may “feel like” 96-100. So, let’s focus on the temperatures at hand. Our hottest temperature as of 3 p.m. is 92° in Sylvania and it feels like 92°.