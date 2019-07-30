Bulloch County Schools implementing ‘Checkmate System’

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents in Bulloch County will find a new layer of security at their child’s school this year.
Parents who wish to go beyond the lobby of their student’s school will have to show a driver’s license or some type of state or federal identification.
School district leaders say it’s another way to protect students, teachers, and others. It’s called the Checkmate System and replaces the old-fashioned clipboard at the front desk. Instead of just writing your name, you’ll scan your license or ID card, and the webcam will take your picture. You’ll be printed a sticker with your name and photo.
The county’s school resource director says the system will crosscheck identification for anyone who’s a registered sex offender, or anyone else restricted from places like schools.
“We want parents to know we take their child’s safety seriously. We want to know when people come into the school, that those people are allowed to be around kids and that they aren’t someone who’d do harm to them or staff members,” said school safety director Todd Mashburn.
Mashburn says the Checkmate System also helps the school in an emergency in case they needed to find a visitor who’d become injured and needed medical attention. If you’re merely dropping off your student in the lobby, you won’t be required to check into the system.
The system goes into place Thursday morning when the new school year begins.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.