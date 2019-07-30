Burton firefighter helps save life while on vacation in France

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District is celebrating one of its own as he returns to duty after a vacation that was anything but ordinary.
The call to help others caught up with one EMT while he was thousands of miles away in France.
Any medical assistance can be tougher than it looks, from setting bones to performing CPR. The Burton Fire District recently graduated an entire class of advanced EMT’s. Kelly Landers had to use that knowledge quicker than he expected.
“It makes you feel really good as a human being to be able to help another human being out,” Landers said.
Landers had no idea that when he started his trip to France, he would be saving someone’s life.
“I saw a gentleman who had crashed coming down the mountain riding his bicycle, really fast, it was a really steep mountain, and then I saw that he needed some help.”
The injuries were serious.
“You could do more damage from the injury that took place, so stabilizing his broken bones, stopping the bleeding, basically stabilizing the patient until further care could take place,” Landers said.
He says the language barrier made it difficult, but he was able to treat the man anyway.
“I didn’t get any of his contact info. It was more or less I was just trying to tell them that I was a firefighter in America, and I could help them in this situation,” Landers said.
He never found out what happened to the man, but he hopes he made a difference.
“If I were to see him today, I hope he made it off that mountain okay, and that he’s able to get back on a bicycle and spend that time with his wife who was on scene."
Landers says it was all due to Burton’s Fire District advanced EMT training, and this isn’t the first time the Burton Fire District has seen their staff’s skills used.
“This is the fifth time one of our firefighters off-duty has rendered aid or saved a life and been recognized for it,” said Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District.
They say it’s all due to the paramedic training they tried to give all their firefighters.
“Luckily, we are always there to render some aid, whether it’s here in South Carolina, around the United States, or now, globally I guess, we’re making our presence known.”
The Fire District says Landers’ class was the first to graduate from the advanced EMT training, but they’re hoping that soon, even more of their firefighters will have the training.
