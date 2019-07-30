Carr heads to Calvary Day as new head softball coach

Carr is the new Cavaliers head softball coach, the school announced Monday. While at Battery Creek, the Dolphins won the 2019 state title, a berth in the 2018 Lower State Championship, two region titles, and one district championship. He was named the 2019 South Carolina State Softball Coach of the Year. He also won a state coach of the year award in New York while leading Brockport High School to a state semifinal appearance. His career record is 186-109-1.