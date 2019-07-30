Carr heads to Calvary Day as new head softball coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two months ago, Christian Carr was leading Battery Creek to the program’s first ever state softball title.
Now, he hopes to have a similar celebration at Calvary Day in the near future.
Carr is the new Cavaliers head softball coach, the school announced Monday. While at Battery Creek, the Dolphins won the 2019 state title, a berth in the 2018 Lower State Championship, two region titles, and one district championship. He was named the 2019 South Carolina State Softball Coach of the Year. He also won a state coach of the year award in New York while leading Brockport High School to a state semifinal appearance. His career record is 186-109-1.
Carr will take over for longtime head coach Sherry Griffin, who is stepping down after 16 seasons leading the program.
The Cavaliers made the playoffs in 15 of Griffin’s 16 seasons, and claimed two Region 3-A championships. Griffin has a career record of 257-185 with Calvary.
