Chatham Co. Animal Shelter asking for community help after overcrowding issues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The staff at the Chatham County Animal Shelter says they're seeing a large intake of animals and they need the community's help.
If you’ve recently lost your pet, you’re encouraged to contact the animal shelter. And, if you’re looking to surrender your pet, you’re asked to consider other groups.
Chatham County's Director of Animal Services says he wants to clear up a misconception. Last week, the animal shelter posted this on their Facebook page:
The director says a lot of people took that status as the shelter was not taking in anymore animals. He says that's not the case.
The shelter will continue to take in pets, but it is harder to find space for the animals.
The director says the purpose of the post was to make people aware of the other ways to surrender a pet. He says often the shelter becomes the community's safety net, which is what happened a few days ago.
Recently, the shelter had 12 owners wanting to surrender their pets all in one day.
"Which is kind of unheard of. We had a lobby full of people trying to surrender their dogs because they were moving or they couldn't afford their dog anymore. And we still have to have space for the stray dogs we find, the dangerous dogs we find, and the other animals we have to bring in,” Director of Animal Services Dr. Jake Harper said.
Harper says since making those remarks on social media last week, he has seen a big response from the community. He’s hoping even more people will stop by throughout these next few days.
The following post from the animal shelter is available dogs for adoption as of Sunday, July 28:
