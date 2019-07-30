Chatham Co. Police working to ID, locate Cowan Avenue shooting suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are looking for a man responsible for a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of Cowan Avenue just after midnight in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, two men told detectives they were standing in the driveway when a man approached them on foot and fired several shots.
No one was hit by the gunfire. Police say witnesses told them they did not know the suspect, and that he fled on foot. Officers canvassed the area but were not able to locate the suspect.
While police were on the scene, they say they made contact with a 17-year-old man that is connected with a separate shooting incident that occurred on July 7. In that incident, witnesses said shots were fired at them in the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue. No one was injured. Police arrested and charged the teen with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime in relation to the July 7 incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information or knows the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.