Chatham Co. Police working to ID, locate Cowan Avenue shooting suspect

While police were on the scene, they say they made contact with a 17-year-old man that is connected with a separate shooting incident that occurred on July 7. In that incident, witnesses said shots were fired at them in the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue. No one was injured. Police arrested and charged the teen with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime in relation to the July 7 incident.