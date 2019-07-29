Colleton County man accused of molesting fourth grader

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 42-year-old Colleton County has been arrested for allegedly molesting a fourth grade girl.
Richard Frazier of Ruffin was arrested July 20 on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Deputies are not saying where the alleged sex assault happened in order to protect Frazier’s accuser. The assault allegedly happened in December, according to an incident report.
Investigators say Frazier, his alleged victim and her mom, who is a friend of Frazier, were lying in bed when Frazier sexually assaulted her.
“That is sickening, that is really sickening,” Gil Yokum, who knows Frazier, said. “We just found out when the cops arrested him for molestation. I got three grandkids here and I don’t like that around my house.”
The girl’s mother came forward with the allegations in May.
According to court records, In 2004, Frazier was arrested for a lewd act on a minor. A year later he was found not guilty.
He was arrested for the same charge in 2010. Two years later, the charge was dismissed.
Now Frazier has been arrested for a third time for a sex crime involving a minor.
He's being held on $90,000 bond at the Colleton County Jail
Frazier has a rap sheet that goes back to 1994.
He’s been in prison twice for shoplifting.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.