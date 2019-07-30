Cross-country golf comes to Bacon Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ryan Cherry’s round at Bacon Park was done, but he still had a way to go before he could put up his clubs.
Cherry came to Savannah on Day 37 of his quest to play 50 rounds in 50 states in 50 days. Bacon Park was the 40th course the father of three daughters played in his attempt to raise money and awareness for girl’s golf.
"I coach a golf team, and we have limited participation with the girls,’’ said Cherry. “We decided it wasn’t because there were less girls; it was there’s less opportunity at a young age.’’
Cherry has played rounds with each of his daughters and other friends since June 24th in the hope of creating those opportunities.
"Hopefully,’’ he said, “we will be able to sponsor some clinics and things like that, girls golf teams, girls golf clinics is the hope.’’
The high school golf coach is raising money through a Go Fund Me account on his GirlsGolfToo.org website. He also documents every round on Facebook, tracking the cross-country route that brought him to Savannah Tuesday.
"I tried to pick historic courses, and I looked at architects,’’ said Cherry, who drove to Greenville, SC after Tuesday’s round and will play in both South and North Carolina on Wednesday. “I’ve played little minis, great resort courses, clubs, played a little bit of everything.’’
Actually, a lot of everything on his way to a final round in his home state of Connecticut on Aug. 11.
