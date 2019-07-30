Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-30-19

In the tropics we are watching of showers and storms near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola called Invest 95L. There is a 10% chance for this system to develop as it moves to the northwest over the next 5 days. Little development is expected but it may brings us increased rain chances. There is also an area of showers and storms moving off the African Coast. As the system moves west in the central Atlantic there is a 20% chance for development.