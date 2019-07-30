Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-30-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll see a relatively quiet weather pattern through Thursday. Temps will be above average with low rain chances. Rain chances increase for the weekend.
Tides will be high and coastal flooding is possible all week.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers with highs between 87-95.
Tuesday evening will be mostly clear and warm with lows between 70-76.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday through Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40-50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
In the tropics we are watching of showers and storms near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola called Invest 95L. There is a 10% chance for this system to develop as it moves to the northwest over the next 5 days. Little development is expected but it may brings us increased rain chances. There is also an area of showers and storms moving off the African Coast. As the system moves west in the central Atlantic there is a 20% chance for development.
