Ga., S.C., commit millions to develop port terminal on Savannah River

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Both Georgia and South Carolina are committing $3 million to develop a port terminal on the Savannah River.
The Jasper Ocean Terminal would be operated by both states. Port officials approved the 2020 fiscal budget on Tuesday.
Most of the money will pay for environmental studies. The studies are needed in order to get a permit for the project in Jasper County. Other funding will go toward the design of the actual port terminal.
“The Jasper Ocean Terminal’s ultimate use will be the demand that is driven as we grow both ports and that will be the demand or the outlet for both ports, so it’s very important for both states,” said David Posek, the Vice Chairman for the South Carolina Ports Authority.
The project is expected to cost up to $5 billion.
Development will be done in three phases. Officials hope to open the first phase in 2035.
