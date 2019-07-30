$15K reward offered for 85-year-old missing for 6 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing 85-year-old has again increased the reward for information in the case.
Pandora Duckett's family is now offering $15,000 for help.
Duckett disappeared more than six months ago from her home in Raleigh. She had just moved to the area and was unfamiliar with the surroundings.
On the day Duckett went missing, a woman drove her to a nearby convenience store where she appeared on surveillance video. The same woman said she dropped Duckett back off near her home.
"You still have hope," Duckett's son Kim Duckett said. "You still believe everything is going to turn out fine. We're just waiting to find out where my Mom is and bring her home."
The Duckett family said they’re taking their loved one’s disappearance day by day and they want to thank everyone who’s helped in their search.
