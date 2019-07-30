Memorial Health throws baby shower for neonatal mothers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health in Savannah threw a baby shower for neonatal mothers on Tuesday.
Memorial Health says neonatal mothers often deliver their babies early and have them in the Intensive Care Unit for months at a time. As a result, some of the mothers may miss out on their baby showers.
Mothers got the chance to speak to other moms about their experiences, as well as receive gifts for their new babies.
“I think it’s an amazing event to do because some moms, you know, can’t get everything they need for their child, so this baby shower, you know, I think it’s a helpful event and I’m proud to be attending it," said mother, Nyquisha Byrd.
Byrd also thanked all the staff, nurses, and the March of Dimes who are helping her baby in the NICU.
