Online video prompts threats to Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local sheriff’s office has been the target of threatening calls, emails and social media messages following an encounter between deputies and a man who says he wasn’t doing anything wrong.
A video showing the incident involving Effingham County deputies emerged on YouTube last week, and since then, Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says his staff has been under verbal attack.
Sheriff McDuffie says the video that was posted online last week only shows a portion of what happened and explains how and why this all began.
“Well, it started with this guy pulling over at the church on Midland Road. He looked suspicious, looked like he was disoriented, and the deputy stopped basically to just say, ‘hey, are you OK, is everything OK? Do you need any help?’ It’s our job to help people when they need help.”
After checking on the man, she felt something wasn’t quite right, so she stepped back to her vehicle to call for backup.
Sheriff McDuffie says the man then pulled off, so his deputy followed.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was the second encounter moments after the first where the interaction between the man and deputies on Midland Road was caught on the man’s cell phone.
“So I’m in the process of being pulled over by police for absolutely no reason," you can hear the man say in the video.
According to Sheriff McDuffie, there was a reason.
“Once he drives off, then she stops him on a traffic stop, thinking that maybe he is intoxicated or under the influence of some kind of something, or maybe having a mental issue.”
The deputy asks for the man’s ID, and instead of handing it over, he goes on the defensive. Other deputies show up, ask him to get out of the car, and when the man denies, they tell him to get out.
WTOC asked the sheriff what his thoughts were on the conduct of his deputies during the stop, and he did point out one discrepancy.
“The officer used some language that I’m not really that crazy about, and I know in the heat of the moment with the adrenaline running and all of that stuff, the adrenaline levels get up and you say things in the spur of the moment, and I just don’t like that.”
The video has been viewed tens of thousands of times online, prompting some to lash out at the sheriff’s office.
“We have been inundated with people from other states; California, Arizona, Montana, Jacksonville, Florida, Idaho, Colorado; just calling and cursing at these ladies and men who are answering the phone around here.”
The sheriff says the profanity-laced tirades have taken a toll, especially on the front office staff who have had to pick up the phones.
With regard to the more serious, even threatening messages, WTOC asked the sheriff if, depending on the content, those people could face charges.
“We are in the process of trying to find some of those now, and we are going to try to pursue warrants for them and get them back here and bring them to Georgia. It got so bad we even set up a complaint line where we could actually send those messages to the complaint line, and if you can get through some of the cursing, you find out what their actual complaint is.”
Ultimately, Sheriff McDuffie wants the public to know this about the job he and his deputies are trying to do, day in and day out.
“We are there to help people and that’s what we are supposed to do, and that’s been my ongoing policy for as long as I’ve been sheriff. You see somebody sitting beside the road, you check on them.”
WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.