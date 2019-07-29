13 people killed in deadly weekend on South Carolina roadways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thirteen people died in crashes on roads across the state from July 26 to 28, according to numbers from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
In the Midlands, two people died in Richland County, one person died in Lexington County and another died in Orangeburg County. Officials said none of those people were wearing a seat belt.
Three of the 13 fatalities involved people on motorcycles. Those victims did not have helmets on when they crashed, officials said.
In total, of the 10 drivers who died, six were not wearing seat belts.
While the fact 13 people died on roadways in just three days sounds alarming, the number of fatalities for the year is similar to years past.
But Monday, another deadly crash stopped traffic on I-26 near Irmo. Police said at least one person died in that wreck, which involved a semi and a motorcycle.
