Retired soldier pleads guilty to manslaughter charge for deadly shooting in 2015

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A retired Fort Stewart soldier pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly shooting in 2015.
Jermaine Mealy was charged with the shooting death of Nathaniel Brown in July of 2015. Mealy reportedly drove home from Texas from military training after his wife told him their house was burglarized. That’s when he found Brown inside the home and a fight broke out.
Officers responded to the scene to find Brown shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.
He will serve a 20-year probation with five years suspended. He will also pay a $500 fee and will have to take anger management classes.
