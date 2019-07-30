Richmond Hill man dives into world record books

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Richmond Hill is now a world record holder.
Frank Chance and 83 other skydivers jumped out of five different airplanes over the weekend. After free-falling, the group of skydivers linked up thousands of feet in the sky to form an incredible formation.
Chance, who grew up in Richmond Hill, started skydiving after moving to Houston, Texas a few years ago. He’s made more than 1,200 jumps over the past three years and was invited to be part of the elite group of skydivers at Skydive Chicago.
After linking up in the sky, the group flew together in formation for nine seconds, setting the new 84-Way Head Up World record. The previous 72-way Head Up World record was set in 2016.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.