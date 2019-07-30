Savannah Police looking for Citi Trends shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are seeking information on a shoplifting incident that occurred on July 15 at Citi Trends.
Around 4 p.m., SPD officers responded to the business at 43 W. Montgomery Cross Road after an unknown black male left the business with around $200 worth of clothing without paying for it.
Police say the man has a goatee and was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants and white sunglasses. He was seen leaving the business in a silver, four-door sedan that is possibly a newer model Cadillac.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403.
