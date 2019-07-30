Savannah’s Crystal Beer Parlor closing temporarily for construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Things can quickly get fabricated on social media. Word has gotten out that one of Savannah’s historic restaurants might be closing for good. However, it’s just a temporary thing.
The Crystal Beer Parlor opened its doors on the corner of Jones and Jefferson back in 1933. It was given up for dead for a brief time in 2008, but John Nichols bought the iconic restaurant in 2009, and hasn’t chosen to close its doors for any time since.
“Well, God’s closed us down a couple of times; hurricanes, and that’s it,” Nichols said. “Like I said, major holidays, we’re here every other day.”
Nichols says they need to replace the kitchen floor, do a little painting, and replace what he called the old iron pipes. As far as he knows, the floors in the main areas are original, and as a Savannah native, he understands the importance of the integrity of the restaurant, and what the place means to so many locals.
“Without question, when I was a kid, my daddy used to bring me here and sit me down on the edge of the bar,” Nichols said. “It’s illegal now, but then, he’d have a couple of beers waiting for our takeout order, so I love this place. I always have.”
Nichols and his general manager have worked together for nearly 30 years, and as a local, she understands its place in Savannah.
“I feel a huge responsibility to maintain the integrity of the building, the memories that people are making inside the building, your first beer with your dad. People have been engaged here, come here after prom, after graduations,” Paige Brown said. “It’s such an important place in Savannah.”
“Great responsibility, and we do not take it lightly. We love our locals. We love our tourists also, but this is a local place, and the most important thing to us is to maintain that for the locals, and when the visitors come, they want to come to a local place, so if we don’t have a local following, then it’s not a special place anymore, so that is extremely important to us, because you can’t go to Johnny Harris anymore. I miss Johnny Harris too, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure this place is here for a long time.”
The Crystal Beer Parlor will be closed for 18 days - Aug. 5 through Aug. 22.
