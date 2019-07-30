Tuesday: Nice Summer-Time Weather In-Store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s through 8 a.m.
A nearly calm wind and pleasant temperatures are making for a pleasant morning across the region. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s this afternoon. Lower humidity will limit the heat index temperature through the afternoon. It’ll only feel a few degrees hotter than the actual thermometer, temperature.
Sunshine continues, with a less than 20% chance of rain in the afternoon forecast! Whatever develops will be very brief, isolated.
A similar forecast continues into Wednesday as humidity gradually increases. Mugginess is back in full-force Thursday ahead of an increasing chance of showers and storms ahead of a cold front this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter