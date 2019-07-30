Warriors want more in 2019 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When high school football teams were allowed to take the field for an official practice Monday, the Jenkins Warriors all had one thing on their mind.
Getting past the state quarterfinals.
In each of the past two seasons, that’s where the Warriors’ year has ended. In 2019, that same result will not be the case.
“We’re not going to say that quarterfinals is expected because we know the grind that it takes to get there. But we do need to take it to the next step," head coach Jason Cameron says. "Of course, semis and finals are our goals, but it means nothing if we don’t put the work in now.”
A veteran defense led by Georgia Tech commit Akelo Stone and West Virginia commit Taurus Simmons should be back to their game-disrupting ways.
The Warriors allowed just 11 points a game, and feel they have a chance to be better this fall.
“We’re going to be good. We’re going to be good,” Simmons says. “Just watch us. Watch us now.”
“It’s going to be fun just playing with the guys one last time," Stone says. “We’re just going to make it the best we can and go out there and get that state championship.”
The Warriors kick off the 2019 season against New Hampstead at Memorial Stadium.
