300-acre tract along Savannah River receives permanent protection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300-acre tract along the Savannah River in South Carolina is receiving permanent protection, according to city officials.
The property known as "Big Snooks" - next to a Department of Natural Resources Heritage Preserve - is the first conservation project to be funded through the Savannah River Clean Water Fund.
It was created to support water quality through land management and protection.
The Savannah River Basin is a watershed that provides drinking water to more than 1.5 million people.
