Bananas win 7th straight, burn Bacon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gabe Howell had an answer both times the Savannah Bananas needed one Tuesday night.
The Bryan College product hit two home runs, one to tie the game and another to win it.
Howell’s solo homer in the fourth knotted the game at 4, after Macon hung four runs in their half of the inning to take the lead.
Then in the 8th, a two run blast gave the Bananas a 9-7 lead. They’d hold on to win by the same score.
The win is Savannah’s 7th in a row, and gives the Bananas a three-game lead over Macon in the South Division second half standings with four games to play. Three of those games are against the Bacon, including Wednesday night in Macon.
Bill LeRoy, Justin McConnell, and Dan Oberst added an RBI each, and Kentucky Wildcat Alex Degen earned his third save of the year. The dancing prodigy pitched a scoreless 9th after Savannah had retaken the lead.
