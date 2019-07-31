Braves bolster bullpen at trade deadline

ATLANTA (WTOC) - All year, Braves fans have been clamoring for the team to improve their bullpen.
Clearly, general manager Alex Anthopoulos was not going to let the team go into the hunt for October with how the team was constructed.
Atlanta picked up three relief pitchers in the final 24 hours before the trade deadline, reportedly including All-Star closer Shane Greene from Detroit. The team added RHP Chris Martin from Texas Tuesday night, and reportedly traded for RHP Mark Melancon from the Giants just before Wednesday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline.
Greene is off to a fantastic season for the lowly Tigers, posting a 1.18 ERA and 43 Ks in 38 innings this season. He is also under contract through the 2020 season. The Athletic’s Robert Murray reports the Braves are sending minor leaguers Joey Wentz and Travis Demeritte to Detroit in the deal.
Melancon has been one of baseball’s best relief pitchers since the All-Star Break. In two years with San Francisco, the righty has allowed just five home runs. The Athletic reports Atlanta is sending right handed pitchers Dan Winkler and Tristan Beck in the deal.
Atlanta confirmed Tuesday they traded minor leaguer Kolby Allard to Texas for Chris Martin. The tall righty has a 3.08 ERA in 38 appearances this season with the Rangers.
The Braves’ bullpen had a rough Tuesday and Wednesday, though Atlanta was able to hold for two wins over Washington. Atlanta now holds a 6.5 game lead in the NL East and returns home for a four-game series with Cincinnati beginning Thursday.
