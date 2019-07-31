Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify Buckhead community burglary suspects

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the individuals who stole four Yamaha outboard engines worth approximately $85,000.
Sheriff’s office officials say the engines were taken from several boats stored in the Buckhead Community storage facility on Crosswinds Drive during the early morning hours on Monday, July 29.
Some of the suspects can be seen on surveillance with a U-Haul van. Deputies say they believe there are four to five suspects of unknown race. One of the suspects is wearing a New Orleans Saints “hoody” with a baseball style hat.
Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3802.
More surveillance images provided by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office:
