City of Savannah opens new bike lane on Price Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will open another green bike lane on Wednesday.
The city unveiled one of these lanes in April on Lincoln Street. The idea is to make a clear indication of where cyclists should be riding, to help cars avoid them better.
The new bike lane is painted along Price Street. Mayor Eddie DeLoach and other elected officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Price and East Bay streets.
