Evans County teacher hire raises concerns in the community

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher hire in Evans County has raised concerns from some in the community.
The educator in question is married to the superintendent. One citizen WTOC spoke to says the short-lived promotion raised several red flags for him and others.
“Several people tell me they’ll bring their concerns to the upcoming school board meeting, even though the superintendent’s wife won’t be going into a classroom this year as previously planned,” said concerned citizen, Greg Threatte.
Last month, Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters advised the school board he was transferring his wife from being a substitute to a classroom teacher. Greg Threatte says he and others objected to the move. He says many feel it violates the board’s own nepotism policy and should have required a board vote. In addition, state websites show Mrs. Waters teaching certification as revoked.
“If this type of action would take place to get Mrs. Waters into the classroom, then what else could be taking place that the public doesn’t know about,” Threatte questioned.
Since the planned transfer went public, Waters submitted a letter turning down the teaching position and resigning as a substitute. Dr. Waters declined to talk about the matter on camera.
Superintendent Waters said he can’t talk about most of this case because employee confidentiality applies even to his own spouse. Meanwhile, Threatte says in addition to attending the August board meeting, he and others have signed a petition asking for Waters’ resignation.
We’ll continue to follow the story and keep you updated.
