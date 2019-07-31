Family of Pooler shooting victim searching for answers

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is looking for answers after their loved one was killed in a shooting at the Carlyle Apartments in Pooler, last Friday night.
We still don’t have official word on what led up to the shooting.
Ralph Reynolds’ family wants justice. They’re rallying around each other as they go through this heart-wrenching time, hoping that whoever did this will soon be caught.
“We, the family, would like for the viewers to know that he was a bright, intelligent, smart young man. He had dreams, he had vision, and all of that was snatched away," said Reynolds’ cousin, Uleasa Brown.
Twenty-year-old Ralph Reynolds was found by police fighting for his life in the parking lot of The Carlyle Apartments last Friday after being shot. He later died from his injuries.
“It’s painful when a mother and a father, and siblings and family, have to go through this type of hurt. Gun violence is the most type of hurt of losing a loved one that you could ever experience,” Brown said.
So far, there is no word of any arrests in the case, though a Pooler Police spokeswoman says they are still actively following all leads.
“This will not be a cold case, this will not. I believe that justice will come forth, and I believe that it won’t be very long.”
Until then, and likely after that, Reynolds’ family is left to mourn the loss of a gifted dancer and musician - someone they say always brought levity and smiles to those around him. His father also spoke about his son, and had this message.
“Realize gun violence is not the way to go. It is wrong, the way they did him. It was wrong, and it was a cowardly act, and I’m just in so much pain for my son, because we had so much planned out for his future, and it hurts me so much to see that someone could do my young 20-year-old son this way," Thomas Reynolds said. "He wasn’t bad at all, man, he wasn’t bad; 150 pounds soaking wet, and you did him like this. and it’s wrong man, and we are going to get justice, I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight hard for him because he was a fighter, and I know that’s what he would want me to do.”
The family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night.
