Family of Pooler shooting victim searching for answers

“Realize gun violence is not the way to go. It is wrong, the way they did him. It was wrong, and it was a cowardly act, and I’m just in so much pain for my son, because we had so much planned out for his future, and it hurts me so much to see that someone could do my young 20-year-old son this way," Thomas Reynolds said. "He wasn’t bad at all, man, he wasn’t bad; 150 pounds soaking wet, and you did him like this. and it’s wrong man, and we are going to get justice, I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight hard for him because he was a fighter, and I know that’s what he would want me to do.”