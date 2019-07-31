CNT arrests 4 after investigation into illegally prescribed medications

Top: (L) Jenna Savage, (R) Norman Burnsed; Bottom: (L) Macaila Brown, (R) Tucker Chambers. Source: Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are in custody after an investigation into allegations of unlawfully prescribed prescription medications.

A local doctor’s office suspected that one of their employees, 26-year-old Jenna Savage, was illegally prescribing prescription medicine.

A joint investigation between Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Savanah office of the Drug Enforcement Administration found that Savage was prescribing prescriptions for oxycodone, Xanax, and Adderall.

The investigation also found that other persons of interest to include Savage’s husband, 26-year-old Norman Burnsed, 22-year-old Macaila Brown, and a former boyfriend, 21-year-old Tucker Chambers. CNT concluded that the persons involved would sell the drugs for profit.

All four were arrested for sale of a controlled substance. Savage and Burnsed were also charged with acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, or deception.

Savage was found to have unlawfully obtained prescription medications and more than $1,000 in U.S. currency.

All but Chambers remain in jail. Chambers was released on bond.

