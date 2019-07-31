Hilton Head Island receives ‘Bicycle Friendly Community’ designation for second time

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - In May, the Town of Hilton Head Island received the Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Community designation for the second time.
Town Manager Steve Riley says they celebrated the award at the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head for a pretty simple reason: kids are more fun to celebrate with.
Wednesday morning, Riley and an educator from Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue taught the kids the importance of bicycle safety through a demonstration. Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann was present as well.
The award is given by the League of American Bicyclists. The Gold Level BFC award recognizes Hilton Head Island’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investments in bike infrastructure, education programs, and promoting and encouraging bicycling through events and pro-bicycling policies. With more than 800 communities applying, the distinction is a big honor for the area.
“This is the nation’s premier ranking of cities in terms of bike-friendliness, and gold level- we’re like one of 25 in the country. The only one on the - basically, east of the Mississippi - so, it’s really, really a big deal," Riley said.
There are five levels to the award, and Hilton Head is one of 476 communities across the country working to build better places for people to bike.
