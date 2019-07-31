Hundreds attend Jasper County meeting to discuss tense race relations

JASPER COUNTY. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s office held an important community meeting Tuesday night, following a summer of shootings and scandal.
After lack of involvement from residents, Sheriff Chris Malphrus asked the community to show up, and they did just that. Nearly 200 Jasper County residents filed into the Ridgeland Baptist Church, all looking for a solution. Residents answered clearly the problem is race relations.
Two homicides, multiple shootings, and a deputy using a racial slur on a Facebook post is just some of what the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with in the month of July. Residents quickly addressed what they called the “elephant in the room.”
“I’m not going to dance around the issue. It’s the trust, do you understand? African Americans feel very distrustful toward all law enforcement in this county. You can be as nice as I am, and you can feel a little shook," Craig Wright, Jasper County resident said.
Residents said they want their children and other residents to see the sheriff’s office in other places; not just pulling them over for a ticket.
“This is a conversation that needed to happen for a very long time, and I don’t think anyone really approached it," Berty Riley said. "That situation really opened up everything up, and I think that is good.”
According to a JCSO Facebook update following the deputy using a racial slur on Facebook, the sheriff said the deputy had been demoted with a pay cut. However, Sheriff Malphrus told the crowd the situation has changed.
“He lost the trust in the community, which means he’s lost his ability to effectively police in Jasper County. Therefore, that’s why I asked for his resignation. I felt like it was time to make a change," Sheriff Malphrus said.
During the meeting, the sheriff promised quarterly community meetings to continue the community policing conversation. Critique and criticism was also met with community support.
“I’ve seen more law enforcement by the sheriff’s department patrolling this county and all our little rural areas than I ever have since I’ve been here, and I want to thank the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for that," said Jasper County resident, Randy Collins.
Another goal coming out of the meeting - residents and the sheriff’s office are planning a monthly prayer meeting with pastors in the county. Also, they are planning to implement a diversity group within the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.