Man charged in 2015 killing of Savannah State student denied bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham Superior Court judge has denied bond for a man charged with the 2015 murder of a Savannah State University student.
Justin Stephens faces malice and felony murder charges in the shooting death of Christopher Starks.
Stephens did go to trial earlier this month, but the jury deadlocked on all charges and the judge declared a mistrial.
Stephens’ attorney then made the motion for his client to receive bond.
No re-trial date has been set yet, according to Starks’ mother.
