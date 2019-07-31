New grocery store to bring jobs, economic boost to Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new grocery store in Statesboro could offer more than just a place to buy food.
It will also bring dozens of jobs. Many people hope it helps keep more spending and tax revenues in the community.
Local businesses say it offers more proof that Statesboro has become a regional retail hub for Bulloch and surrounding counties - but as people visit from out of town to shop, they say some people from there go out of town to shop. They hope the addition of this store, as well as a Publix on down the line, will help retain those shoppers, spending, and sales tax revenue, as well as attracting more from out of town.
“The city commissioned a consultant study a few years ago that showed millions of dollars of spending leaking out and going out of town, so the hope is, with retailers like Aldi recognizing the potential market here, stop some of the leakage and keep some of those dollars and jobs in our community,” said Bob Mikell, Chamber of Commerce, Chairman.
Mikel anticipates Aldi opening in the next few weeks.
