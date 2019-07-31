New polling precincts in Pooler could come in 2020

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Pooler may end up in long lines at the polls again this year.
You may remember, last November, some people waited for several hours to cast their votes because of the lines. The staff at the elections office says they are looking at the possibility of new precincts, but that might not happen until the 2020 election.
“You know there’s been population growth, astounding population growth out in Pooler, and so we recognize that and we’re responding to those changes,” said Tom Mahoney, Chairman for the Chatham County Board of Elections. "So what we’re looking to do is there are three precincts and we’re looking to divide two of those so that there would be five precincts.
The elections chairman also said they do not expect as many voters at the polls this November, because most of the races are local. He says more people vote in gubernatorial and presidential elections.
