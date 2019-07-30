‘Operation Palmetto Cleanup’ leads to arrest of 177 wanted offenders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 177 wanted offenders have been arrested by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
The sting called "Operation Palmetto Cleanup" sent 48 SCDPPPS teams across the state to conduct the sweep.
The agency's sole mission was to locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members, violent offenders and those offenders who have not reported to their probation and/or parole agent as required.
Around 230 SCDPPPS agents, along with officers from 44 different federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies, assisted in serving the warrants.
“We wanted to bring all the resources of state law enforcement on these offenders who have violated the conditions of their probation and parole,” said SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger.
Offenders arrested are required to go through the violation process and could face possible prison time.
The timing of Operation Palmetto Cleanup was in conjunction with national and state Probation and Parole Supervision Week.
“I am proud of the dedication and professionalism our Agents and law enforcement partners displayed this week to make our communities safer across South Carolina,” Adger said.
Offenders on supervision are encouraged to contact their local county probation and parole office to resolve any outstanding warrants.
Otherwise, if left unresolved, a warrant team could be coming for them.
More than 28,000 offenders in this state are on some type of supervision.
The department has offices in all 46 counties. For more information, contact Public Information Director Pete O’Boyle at (803) 734-9267 or (803) 667-2214.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.