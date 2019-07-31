Peach State Health Plan donating school supplies during Coastal Empire tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Peach State Health Plan is coming to the Coastal Empire to help provide resources for children and their families who are living below the poverty line.
They say school supply needs for these kids may go unfulfilled when families face decisions like paying utility bills or buying food. That’s why Peach State Health Plan is donating backpacks, binders, folders, pencils, crayons, and other school supplies to students around the Savannah area.
You can go to the events being held in Savannah and Hinesville this week.
Below is the schedule of events:
Thursday, August 1 – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Ashley Midtown Apartments – 1518 E Park Ave, Savannah, GA 31404
Thursday, August 1 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- J.C. Lewis – 125 Fahm St., Savannah, GA 31401
Thursday, August 1 – 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Liberty County Health Department – 1113 E Ogelthorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313
Saturday, August 3 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Cooper Center – 700 Davis Ave, Savannah, GA 31408
Saturday, August 10 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Savannah Pines – 1518 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31408
