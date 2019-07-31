Port Wentworth Police warn drivers against going around barrier at Meinhard, Monteith roads

If you live on Hendley Road, or go to any of the churches that are down that stretch, you are allowed to use it. Port Wentworth Police just ask that you go slowly, especially since the drainage and road improvements projects are limiting traffic to one lane. Anyone living west of the railroad tracks on Meinhard Road - including folks living in any of the subdivisions - are asked to take Highway 30. That detour isn’t sitting well with some drivers WTOC spoke to, who are still trying to get used to the temporary closure.