Port Wentworth Police warn drivers against going around barrier at Meinhard, Monteith roads

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Port Wentworth are adjusting to a road closure that will impact traffic for the next four weeks.
The corridor at Meinhard and Monteith roads is closed to through traffic, but that isn’t stopping some people from using it. If you’re caught by police going around the barriers, you could face a hefty fine. However, there are some exceptions.
If you live on Hendley Road, or go to any of the churches that are down that stretch, you are allowed to use it. Port Wentworth Police just ask that you go slowly, especially since the drainage and road improvements projects are limiting traffic to one lane. Anyone living west of the railroad tracks on Meinhard Road - including folks living in any of the subdivisions - are asked to take Highway 30. That detour isn’t sitting well with some drivers WTOC spoke to, who are still trying to get used to the temporary closure.
“It’s pretty miserable, because when I could get right to 21 in a couple of minutes, I have to go all the way back down to 30, come all the way back around, and go under 95 if I am heading toward Savannah," said Port Wentworth resident, Lisa Harmon. "It’s just a really big pain.”
Even in the short time WTOC was there Wednesday afternoon, at least a half-dozen people went around the block, saying their GPS took them that way, or they simply didn’t want to take the detour that would add an extra 10-15 minutes onto their commute.
Port Wentworth Police say officers have already written about a dozen citations, explaining that if you move and go around the barrier, you’ll get hit with two violations: failure to obey traffic control device and driving on a closed road - both $151 apiece.
With the start of school just around the corner, a district spokeswoman says the school system is communicating with the City of Port Wentworth to come up with pickup and drop-off solutions during the temporary closure.
