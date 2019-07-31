Residents in Bluffton’s Lake Linden community fighting against proposed power lines

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One Bluffton neighborhood is fighting for its wetlands.
A proposed power line would cut right through the protected area in Lake Linden, and neighbors say they don’t understand how a company can claim private property.
“How can they just do that? It’s private property,” one resident said.
Ralph Paine is the President of the HOA in Lake Linden. He’s also leading the protest fighting Dominion Electric’s proposed new power line that would run right through the wetlands in the area. He has organized a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the problem with the neighborhood and has contacted local politicians asking for help.
Paine says they received a notice by mail in March but did not think anything of it. Now, Dominion Electric appears to be moving forward, sending a notice only to residents that will be directly impacted. He says people don’t understand how important this is.
The proposed power line would cut a 200-foot-wide path through the wetlands. A standard football field is only 160 feet wide. It’s a massive length of land, and size is not the only issue. The loss of the wetland will directly impact almost all of Lake Linden’s residents.
“They want to divert off of Burnt Church Road and go right through our wetland. The wetlands is part of our drainage system, so when this lake overflows, which it did during Hurricane Matthew, I was waiting for it to come in my house. It did not because it breached and went into the wetlands, and without those wetlands, the water would’ve come into our house," Paine said.
WTOC reached out to Dominion, who says they hosted public workshops in May and July, and residents were welcome to come out and offer feedback then. They also say the final route has not been decided on yet.
The route is one of seven that have been proposed by the Electric Company, and some neighbors are saying it will probably be fine.
Paine says he won’t stop fighting until the chance of the path coming through their land is 0 percent.
