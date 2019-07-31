Residents on Chatham County’s west side voice opinions on possible inert landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Those living on Chatham County’s west side voiced their opinions during a public meeting, Tuesday night.
Some are worried about the possibility of an inert landfill coming near their neighborhood. If you’re not sure what an inert landfill is, it’s a landfill that only accepts yard waste. The landfill will not accept household trash.
The proposed location is on Bush Road, off of 204. That site is right down the road from Waste Management’s - Superior Landfill.
One man living near the site says enough is enough.
“So if I have to smell two dumps, I’m gone. Somebody can have it. I’ll let Chatham County buy it at their price. They can have it, 'cause you can’t stand two smells," said Roy Banks, who lives near the proposed site.
“We need to discuss more with the citizens. We had some concerns that need to be addressed, and we’ll go back to the office and try to address those concerns," said Suzanne Cooler, Interim County Engineer, Chatham County.
The next step for the county is to get a permit from the Environmental Protection Division. Then, the inert landfill can be built.
Those against the landfill can write or call the EPD. The program manager of the Solid Waste Management Division is William Cook. You can reach him at 404.362.2692. His mailing address is 4244 International Parkway, Suite 104, Atlanta, GA 30354.
