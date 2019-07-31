Savannah woman celebrates birthday with $100,000 Powerball win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah woman had the best birthday ever this year. Joyce Wallace, who celebrated her birthday this month, won $100,000 in the July 27th Powerball drawing.
“We are always excited for our winners, and this is an especially fun win with it coinciding with Mrs. Wallace’s birthday,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “Every time you play a Georgia Lottery game, you have a chance to win, and Georgia’s HOPE and Pre-K students win.”
Wallace said she used a mix of her birthday, as well as her mother’s and husband’s birthdates, to choose her winning combination of numbers.
The winning numbers for the July 27 drawing were 1-19-31-48-61. The Powerball was 6.
“I played the age I turned and the birthdates of my mother and husband,” she said. “My mother is deceased, but she loved the Lottery and was an avid player.”
Wallace was in disbelief once she realized she had won.
“I was in shock,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. I called my husband, and he couldn’t believe it either.”
Wallace says that she plans to use her winnings to renovate her new home.
“I’m so happy and surprised,” she said. “I feel like my mother is smiling down on me. I’m very fortunate.”
Wallace claimed her prize Monday at the Georgia Lottery’s Savannah District Office.
